Railway Minister Reacts After Video Of Ticket Checker Thrashing Passenger On Train Goes Viral

The incident took place on Barauni-Lucknow Express on Thursday.

After a video of a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) thrashing a passenger onboard a UP train went viral on social media, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued a statement saying that there is "zero tolerance for such misconduct". The incident took place on Barauni-Lucknow Express on Thursday. The viral video showed the TTE slapping the passenger repeatedly while asking him to stand up. It also showed him forcibly pulling the passenger's muffler and verbally abusing him for travelling without a ticket.

Reacting to the incident on Thursday, the Railway Minister said that there is zero tolerance for such misconduct. He also said that the TTE has been suspended.

Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended. https://t.co/MycVdbzw5i — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2024

Separately, the official handle of the Divisional Railway Manager, Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway (DRM/LJN) also reacted to the incident.

"The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated against the concerned," the Railways official tweeted.

In the video, the TTE can be seen slapping the passenger repeatedly while asking him to stand up. At one point, he is also seen forcibly pulling the passenger's muffler to make him get up. Throughout his ordeal, the passenger can be heard asking "mera koi galti hai, sir (what is my mistake, sir)".

The man recording the video can also be heard asking TTE, "maar kyu rahe ho (Why are you beating him)" and then "ticket doge tum (will you give the ticket)".

After the video went viral on social media, the North Eastern Railway also confirmed that the TTE had been suspended with immediate effect.

