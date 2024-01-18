Video: Ticket Checker Thrashes Passenger Onboard UP Train

The reason for TTE's drastic action is not clear

In a shocking incident, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) thrashed a passenger onboard a UP train today. A video of the incident that unfolded on Barauni-Lucknow Express went viral on social media. The TTE has now been suspended by the railways.

In the video, the TTE can be seen slapping the passenger repeatedly while asking him to stand up. At one point, he forcibly pulls the passenger's muffler to make him get up. Throughout his ordeal, the passenger can be heard asking "mera koi galti hai, sir (what is my mistake, sir)."



वीडियो आज का है। बरौनी-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस (15203) में टीटी इस तरह से पिटाई कर रहा।



रेल मंत्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी, बताएं कि क्या इन लोगों को ऐसे पीटने की आजादी है? क्या टीटी के नाम पर गुंडे रखे गए हैं? ये सिस्टम में क्यों है?



वीडियो साफ है, कार्रवाई कीजिए। और हां, जनता को… pic.twitter.com/Cl5XYxl3GC — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) January 18, 2024

The reason for TTE's drastic action is not clear, however, it seems like an argument over ticket was at the core of it. The man recording the video can be heard asking TTE, "maar kyu rahe ho (Why are you beating him)" and then "ticket doge tum (will you give the ticket)."

After the video went viral on social media, the North Eastern Railway confirmed that the TTE has been suspended with immediate effect.