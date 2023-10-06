Drunk Man 'Accidentally' Urinates On Woman On UP-Delhi Train, Case Filed

The accused was taken off the train by Railway police at the Jhansi station. (Representational)

A drunk passenger allegedly urinated on his co-passengers onboard a train in Uttar Pradesh, according to railway officials. The incident took place on Wednesday in a coach of the Sampark Kranti Express going from UP to Delhi.

An elderly couple was sitting on adjacent lower berths in the train's B3 coach, North Central Railways spokesperson Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, according to news agency PTI. The accused, identified as Ritesh, was allegedly drunk and "accidentally" urinated, he said, adding a few drops of urine fell on the couple.

According to a railway official, a woman complained about the incident to the authorities. "On October 4, a woman onboard Sampark Kranti Express complained that a drunk man had peed on her. The security officials were immediately alerted and the accused was taken off the train at Jhansi junction," the official said.

The accused was travelling from UP's Mahoba, 164 km from Jhansi, to Delhi, officials said. The coach was immediately sanitised after the co-passengers alerted the ticket-checker, they said.

The accused was charged under Section 145 of the Railway Act, which deals with drunkenness and nuisance. He was later released on bail, officials said.