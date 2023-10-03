Video: UP Woman Jumps In Front Of Running Train, Dies By Suicide

The incident was reported from Hapur railway station last evening.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh died after she jumped in front of a running train yesterday, the police said.

The horrific incident was caught on a security camera at the railway station.

The video shows the woman getting down the platform onto the railway tracks. She appears to be crossing the tracks to reach the other side of the platform.

All of a sudden, the woman starts running towards the speeding train passing through the platform as people ask her to go back.

The woman then lies on the track in front of the train. Officials said the woman died on the spot after the train ran over her.

"An investigation has been launched into the incident and efforts are on to ascertain her identity," they said.