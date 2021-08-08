Raids At Multiple Locations In Jammu And Kashmir In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 45 locations across Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in connection with a terror funding case.

The raids are being conducted across Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian, among others.

The home of a member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Gul Mohammad War is also raided.

On July 10, the investigating agency had arrested six people from across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

The raids came a day after eleven employees of the J&K government were sacked for having terror links. Among those dismissed were two sons of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin.

A Delhi Court had earlier ordered the framing of charges against four alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists observing prima facie evidence against them for receiving funds from Pakistan to plot terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.