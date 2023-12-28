Raids At 9 Places In Kolkata In School Jobs Scam, Bank Statements Seized

"During search ops, documents, including bank statements, were seized," an official said (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at nine different places in Kolkata in connection with its investigation into the alleged teachers' recruitment scam, a senior official said.

The raids that started early in the morning continued till late at night, he said.

Nine ED teams conducted raids at the offices, residences, and other premises of various people, primarily chartered accountants, in Burrabazar, Kankurgachi, Alipore, and Salt Lake areas, he said.

"The raids are related to our investigation into the primary school jobs scam. These people were involved in routing the money. We are looking for various documents," the official told news agency PTI.

During the search operations, documents, including bank statements, were seized, he said.

"The sleuths are scrutinizing computers and hard disk drives for files related to monetary dealings associated with the scam," he said.

The search operations started early on Thursday following a tip-off from a person who was arrested in connection with the ED's probe into the cow smuggling scam.

