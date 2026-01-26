Rahul Gandhi's 'Gamosa' Behind Latest BJP vs Congress

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi did not wear the Gamosa at the at-home reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu today, despite being reportedly asked twice by her to consider wearing it, BJP leaders have alleged. Congress leaders have denied the allegation. They said Rahul Gandhi wore it, but may have taken it off at a place where food was being served.

While the BJP accused him of ignoring the northeast, the Congress shot back saying it was all "a fake drama" by the ruling party.

The Gamosa is Assam's traditional white cloth with red borders and woven motifs. The government granted it a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in December 2022.

The theme of the at-home reception at the Rashtrapati was India's northeast, or 'Ashtalakshmi', whose eight forms are widely seen as represented in the northeast's eight states.

All guests, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to European Union leaders and foreign envoys, received the Gamosa and wore it. Rahul Gandhi, however, allegedly declined to wear it despite reportedly being asked by the President twice, BJP leaders said.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain told NDTV he was with Rahul Gandhi.

"Spreading lies to defame a leader is unacceptable. He respectfully wore the scarf. He may have taken it off later at a place where food was being served," Hussain told NDTV.

He asked to check CCTV footage. "It will become clear whether Rahul Gandhi wore the scarf or not. The country has far more important issues to address," he said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged the reason why the Congress MP did not wear the Gamosa was because the "Gandhis and the Congress party hate Assam."

"This family ignored the northeast, kept it away from development... Now he is ignoring the culture of the northeast," Poonawalla said.

"He refused [to wear it] despite the President requesting him twice. He does not respect the constitutional position. He does not respect the President, and hates northeast's culture so much that he refused to wear the Gamosa. Even when he goes to Assam he refuses to wear it," the BJP spokesperson said.

"Fake Drama"

Congress MP Manickam Tagore called the entire controversy "a fake drama by the BJP", and asserted Rahul Gandhi loves the northeast to the extent that he started his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Manipur.

"It is unfortunate that such baseless news is being spread from the Rashtrapati Bhawan. They are trying to turn the Rashtrapati Bhavan into a BJP office. We will not tolerate insults to President Droupadi Murmu," Tagore said.

The 2016 batch of betrayer must stop this nonsense.

Why is @rajnathsingh ji not wearing the North east patka then?

— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) January 26, 2026

Gamosa is prominently worn during the Bihu festival. For the Chakma, Marma, Garo, Mech and other tribes, it is considered a sacred cloth. Similarly, 'Leirum Phee', the traditional scarf of Assam's neighbour Manipur, is also a prized textile craft.

In 2004, NASA astronaut Mike Fincke performed the Bihu dance wearing the Gamosa in the International Space Station. His wife, Renita Saikia, is from Assam.