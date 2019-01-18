Rahul Gandhi's Letter To 'Mamata Di' Talks Of 'Unity' A Day Before Rally

Rahul Gandhi wrote to Mamata Banerjee: "The entire opposition is united".

Rahul Gandhi wrote to Mamata Banerjee today in support of her "United India rally" in Kolkata on Saturday, tipped to be a major gathering of anti-BJP parties ahead of the national election due by May. "The entire opposition is united," the Congress president said in his letter addressed to "Mamata Di".

"I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together," Rahul Gandhi wrote in the message.

"The entire opposition is united in our belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism, ideas that the BJP and Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) are intent on destroying."

He also referred to "powerful forces fanned by anger and disappointment of hundreds of millions of Indians who had seen through false promises and lies peddled by the Modi government."

These forces, said the Congress chief, were moved by an idea of India in which the voice of "every man, woman and child would be heard", no matter what their religion, economic status or region.

Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are not attending Mamata Banerjee's event; the Congress will be represented by Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Mayawati is another prominent absentee, though she too, will send her lieutenant Satish Mishra.

Those expected to attend the rally include former prime minister HD Devegowda, his son and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav from the RJD.