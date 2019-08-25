'Will Remember His Presence': Rahul Gandhi Writes To Arun Jaitley's Wife

Arun Jaitley died on Saturday afternoon in Delhi at the age of 66

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and wrote a letter to his wife, saying even though his voice will not reverberate in Parliament, his presence will be remembered. Earlier on Saturday, Congress interim President and Mr Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi had also written a letter to Sangeeta Jaitley saying that she "shared her pain". She had paid her last respects to the veteran BJP leader at his home and hugged Sangeeta Jaitley.

In the letter to Ms Jaitley, Rahul Gandhi said, "In an illustrious career spanning over four decades, he (Arun Jaitley) left his mark on politics."

Rahul Gandhi added that her family was in his thoughts and prayers and wished her "peace and strength during this difficult time."

Rahul Gandhi had earlier expressed his condolences on Twitter after Arun Jaitley's death.

I am sorry to hear about Mr Arun Jaitley's passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 24, 2019

Arun Jaitley died on Saturday afternoon in Delhi at the age of 66. He was admitted to AIIMS on August 9.

Leaders across the political spectrum paid their respects to the BJP stalwart.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said he had visited him a day back and had prayed for his speedy recovery.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also reminisced his days at Delhi University where Arun Jaitley was his senior.

Arun Jaitley was cremated with state honours in Delhi this afternoon. Cutting across party lines, a number of political leaders paid their respects to him and attended the funeral.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.