Rahul Gandhi Visits Sidhu Moose Wala's Village, Meets Family At Home

Rahul Gandhi today met Sidu Moose Wala's family at their residence in Punjab's Mansa district

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa district today to express his condolences over the singer's killing.

Rahul Gandhi, who reached Chandigarh airport this morning, drove straight to the singer's native village Moosa.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy Chief Minister OP Soni and other party leaders accompanied Rahul Gandhi.

Security had been heightened outside the residence of Moose Wala's family for Rahul Gandhi's visit. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mansa district on May 29.

Rahul Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress in December last year, had unsuccessfully contested from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

On Saturday, the parents of Sidhu Moose Wala had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhgawant Mann had also expressed grief with the family.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to "transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) so that justice can be delivered to the family at the earliest".



