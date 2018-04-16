Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Fast Track Rape Cases Involving Minors

Mr Gandhi pointed out that there were as many as 19,675 cases of rapes of children in 2016, terming them as "shameful".
"There were 19,675 rapes of minor children reported in 2016. This is shameful. PM should fast track these cases and punish the guilty if he is serious about providing justice for our daughters," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag 'SpeakUp'.
There were 19,675 rapes of minor children reported in 2016. This is shameful.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 16, 2018
PM should fast track these cases and punish the guilty if he is serious about providing "justice for our daughters". #SpeakUp
His remarks come days after the prime minister said that the culprits of the Kathua and Unnao incidents would not be spared and the country's daughters will get justice.
Expressing anguish over the two incidents which have triggered widespread outrage, the prime minister had said such crimes challenge the very concept of social justice "and as a society and a country we all are ashamed of it."
Comments
In Kathua, an eight-year-old girl was gangraped and murdered while in Unnao, a 17-year-old has accused a BJP MLA of raping her.