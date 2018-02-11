Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is Cricketer Who Bats Looking At Wicket-Keeper Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi at a public meeting here came as he attacked him for speaking about the Congress' past rather than about the future.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi for only talking about the Congress governments of the past Sindanoor, Karnataka: After his rear-view mirror drive jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today likened him to a cricketer who bats while looking at the wicket-keeper without knowing from where the ball is coming.



"If Sachin Tendulkar would have batted looking at the wicket-keeper, could he have scored a single run? Our Prime Minister is such a cricketer who looks at the wicket-kepeer and does not know from where the ball is coming from," Rahul Gandhi said.



Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi at a public meeting here came as he attacked him for speaking about the Congress' past rather than about the future.



Earlier, speaking at Karatagi in Raichur district, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's term has almost ended and he should be talking about his government's achievements.



Hitting back at PM Modi for criticising the policies of erstwhile Congress governments, Rahul Gandhi had said at a public meeting at Ballari yesterday that he is running the country by looking just in the rear view mirror, "which will cause accidents".



"You (Modi)



Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections in the state later this year.



After his rear-view mirror drive jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today likened him to a cricketer who bats while looking at the wicket-keeper without knowing from where the ball is coming."If Sachin Tendulkar would have batted looking at the wicket-keeper, could he have scored a single run? Our Prime Minister is such a cricketer who looks at the wicket-kepeer and does not know from where the ball is coming from," Rahul Gandhi said.Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi at a public meeting here came as he attacked him for speaking about the Congress' past rather than about the future.Earlier, speaking at Karatagi in Raichur district, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's term has almost ended and he should be talking about his government's achievements.Hitting back at PM Modi for criticising the policies of erstwhile Congress governments, Rahul Gandhi had said at a public meeting at Ballari yesterday that he is running the country by looking just in the rear view mirror, "which will cause accidents". "You (Modi) drive the vehicle by just looking in the rear view mirror , which will cause accidents. This country cannot be run by looking in the rear view mirror," Mr Gandhi had said on Saturday.Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections in the state later this year.