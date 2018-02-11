Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is Cricketer Who Bats Looking At Wicket-Keeper

"If Sachin Tendulkar would have batted looking at the wicket-keeper, could he have scored a single run? Our Prime Minister is such a cricketer who looks at the wicket-kepeer and does not know from where the ball is coming from," Rahul Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi at a public meeting here came as he attacked him for speaking about the Congress' past rather than about the future.
Earlier, speaking at Karatagi in Raichur district, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's term has almost ended and he should be talking about his government's achievements.
Hitting back at PM Modi for criticising the policies of erstwhile Congress governments, Rahul Gandhi had said at a public meeting at Ballari yesterday that he is running the country by looking just in the rear view mirror, "which will cause accidents".
Rahul Gandhi is on a tour of Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections in the state later this year.