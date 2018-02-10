"PM Modi Drives Vehicle Looking In Rear-View Mirror, Will Cause Accidents": Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi advised the prime minister "to learn governance" from state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "who runs the government looking forward".

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister's thought process "will cause accidents". (File photo) Hosapete: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the policies of the previous Congress governments, Rahul Gandhi today said that the former is running the country by looking at the rear view mirror, "which will cause accidents".



"You (Modi) drive the vehicle by just looking in the rear view mirror, which will cause accidents. This country cannot be run by looking in the rear view mirror," Mr Gandhi said, taking a swipe at PM Modi at a rally in Hosapete for upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.



Mr Gandhi alleged that in his one-hour long speech in parliament this week, PM Modi did not speak about the burning issues pertaining to agrarian problem, unemployment, tribals and Dalits.



Rather, he chose to speak about the past.



"Modiji, this country has not made you prime minister to talk only about the past. This country wants to know your future plans for the country," the Congress chief said as he kickstarted his party's poll campaign.



He advised the prime minister "to learn governance" from state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "who runs the government looking forward".



Mr Gandhi also said PM Modi spoke about corruption but his party government in Karnataka had set a "world record" in corruption under the rule of B S Yeddyurappa, who was sacked from the post on graft charge.



He promised the people that the Congress would double the amount of work it had done in the last five years if given another opportunity to govern the state.



Elections in the state are due early this year.





Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the policies of the previous Congress governments, Rahul Gandhi today said that the former is running the country by looking at the rear view mirror, "which will cause accidents"."You (Modi) drive the vehicle by just looking in the rear view mirror, which will cause accidents. This country cannot be run by looking in the rear view mirror," Mr Gandhi said, taking a swipe at PM Modi at a rally in Hosapete for upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.Mr Gandhi alleged that in his one-hour long speech in parliament this week, PM Modi did not speak about the burning issues pertaining to agrarian problem, unemployment, tribals and Dalits.Rather, he chose to speak about the past."Modiji, this country has not made you prime minister to talk only about the past. This country wants to know your future plans for the country," the Congress chief said as he kickstarted his party's poll campaign.He advised the prime minister "to learn governance" from state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "who runs the government looking forward".Mr Gandhi also said PM Modi spoke about corruption but his party government in Karnataka had set a "world record" in corruption under the rule of B S Yeddyurappa, who was sacked from the post on graft charge. He promised the people that the Congress would double the amount of work it had done in the last five years if given another opportunity to govern the state.Elections in the state are due early this year.