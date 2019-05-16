Rahul Gandhi Meets Alwar Gang-Rape Survivor, Says "Justice Will Be Done"

Alwar gang-rape case: Rahul Gandhi met the survivor and said "justice will be done"

Rahul Gandhi today met the Alwar gang-rape survivor and said justice would be done and that both her family and she would receive "nyay". The Congress government in the state had earlier been criticised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati who claimed the Ashok Gehlot-led administration suppressed news of the attack.

Mr Gandhi, while refusing to respond to PM Modi's comments, said, "The only thing I would say is this girl, this family, will get justice. I have not come here to do politics. It's an emotional thing for me. I have come here to meet the survivor".

He reiterated that "appropriate action" will be taken and said he spoke to the family on "personal matters" that he would not discuss.

On April 26, the woman, a member of the Dalit community, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband when the accused, who were also on motorcycles, waylaid them and took them to a field. They allegedly thrashed the husband and raped his wife in front of him.

The husband claims the police were informed on April 30 but action wasn't taken till May 7, a day after the fifth phase of voting (and the last in the state) concluded. The FIR had been lodged on May 2.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was with Mr Gandhi at the press conference today hit out at PM Modi for his "many lies" and said his government had taken measures to ensure the survivor would get employment.

The police have said all six accused have been arrested, including the individual who filmed the crime and threatened the survivor he would share the clip on social media if she went to the police.

Addressing an election rally in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh last week, the Prime Minister said, "A Dalit girl was gang-raped by thugs. Instead of catching the accused the Congress government is trying to bury the case. This happened because there were elections in the state then. They delayed justice. This is the truth of Congress' nyay."

