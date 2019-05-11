Cops Delayed Case On Gang-Rape Due To Rajasthan Polls, Alleges Survivor

Alwar gang-rape: Rajasthan Police has come under heavy criticism for allegedly not acting fast

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought filing of a First Information Report or FIR against police officers who allegedly delayed acting on a gang-rape survivor's plea for help in Rajasthan's Alwar.

"I have asked that negligent police officers should be booked under section 4 of SC/ST Act, charge sheet should be filed within 15 days and the case should be monitored daily," the Commission's vice chairman L Murgan told reporters on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Mr Murgan along with the Commission's secretary Pritam Singh met with Rajasthan Chief Secretary DB Gupta and senior police officer Kapil Garg to review progress in the case, which has triggered widespread outrage in Rajasthan.

The husband of the woman, a Dalit, said she was gang-raped on April 26 and the police were informed on April 30, but the FIR was filed on May 7. He alleged the police did not act quickly because election was going on - Rajasthan voted in the Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

The police said they have arrested all the six accused - Indra Raj Gurjar, Mahesh Gurjar, Ashok Gurjar, Hansraj Gurjar, Chhote Lal Gurjar and Mukesh Gurjar.

On April 26, the woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband when the accused, who were on two bikes, waylaid them in Alwar and took them to a field. They allegedly thrashed the husband and raped the woman in front of him.

Mukesh Gurjar allegedly filmed the crime in his mobile phone. After the couple went to the police, the accused allegedly demanded money for not circulating the video on social media.

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan government removed Alwar police chief Rajiv Pachar and suspended another officer, Sardar Singh, who was in charge of the police station where the survivor had approached. Four more policemen have been taken off duty.

Mr Murgan said a compensation of Rs 4 lakh has been paid to the gang-rape survivor, apart from Rs 50,000 from the women and child development department, PTI reported.

Protests continued on Friday in parts of Rajasthan - Makrana in Nagaur district and Kota - with people seeking swift justice in the case.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said the guilty won't be spared and the state government will ensure speedy trial. Rajasthan chief secretary DB Gupta said the Jaipur divisional commissioner and the DIG of vigilance have been asked to probe the alleged lapse on the police's part separately. "They have been asked to submit report in 10 days. Further action will be taken after the report," Mr Gupta said.

The case took on political hues with the BJP accusing the Congress state government of not doing enough to control crime. "In Congress Ruled Rajasthan for 7 days the cops sat on Dalit gangrape and waited for the polls to end .. If the same would have happened in a BJP ruled state, the gang of liberals would have unleashed their most scathing attack on Modi Is Lutyen extending it's protection to Rahul?" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted.

With inputs from PTI

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.