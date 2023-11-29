Rahul Gandhi Says Being His Translator Can Be A 'Dangerous Job', Shares Tale

Rahul Gandhi jokingly stated that being his translator "can be a dangerous job." (File)

After an intense campaign in Telangana to garner votes for his party in the Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a humorous story today about how the translator of one of his speeches faced some challenges.

Rahul Gandhi made this remark at a book release event organised in Kozhikode, where IUML MP Abdussamad Samadani, a well-known orator, was present to translate his speech.

Rahul Gandhi jokingly stated that being his translator "can be a dangerous job."

Citing his recent speech at a poll rally in Telangana as an example, the Congress MP said that the translator "got into a lot of trouble."

"I was saying something and he (the translator) was saying something else. Then, after some time, I started counting my words, you know. He was speaking in Telugu. So, I thought if I say five words in Hindi, it would take five or seven words in Telugu. But he would speak 20, 25, 30 words.

"Then sometimes I would say something quite boring and the crowd would jump, getting very excited. Then I would say something exciting and the crowd would keep quiet. And at the same time, I cannot get angry. So, I have to smile all the time," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader, however, said that he was sure his colleague - Samadani - would not have any such problems while translating his speech at the book release event.

The high-voltage campaign for Telangana assembly polls ended on Tuesday. The elections will take place on November 30.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)