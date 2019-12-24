'Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Like Petrol Bombs': Haryana Minister

Where ever they go, they ignite fire, Anil Vij said (File)

Dubbing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as "live petrol bombs", Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said people should be beware of them.

"Beware of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as they are like petrol bombs. Where ever they go, they ignite fire and cause loss to public property," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said in a tweet.

Mr Vij made the remark hours after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by police from entering Meerut on their way to meet families of those who died during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to a Uttar Pradesh police statement, the Gandhi siblings were served notices which said there were restriction on assembly in Meerut.

"They were told that they will be held responsible for any deterioration of the law and order situation in the district due to their visit," the statement said.