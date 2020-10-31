Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her 36th Death Anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary today.
The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards in Delhi on this day in 1984.
"From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former Prime Minister.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid floral tributes to her grandmother Indira Gandhi at her memorial, "Shakti Sthal" in Delhi.
