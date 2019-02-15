"Stand With Government, No Other Discussion": Rahul Gandhi On Pulwama

Pulwama attack: Rahul Gandhi said terrorists won't manage to divide India.

Rahul Gandhi, mourning the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 soldiers were killed, said today that he and his Congress party would support the government and would "not get into any other discussion for the next couple of days".

"I will support the government and jawans in this difficult time," said Rahul Gandhi.

He firmly refused to answer any questions on political controversies, saying it was not the time or place. "As far as I am concerned, there will be no other discussion,"

"No force, no amount of hatred or anger can do even this (gesturing with his hands) to the love and affection our country is built on," he said.

Over 40 soldiers were killed on Thursday after a terrorist rammed buses in a security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway with a car carrying 350 kg of explosives.

Congress leaders like Abhishek Manu Singhvi have raised questions about intelligence and security lapses.

"This is a time of mourning, a time of sadness, a time of respect," said Rahul Gandhi.

"I want to close this by saying the entire Congress party and most of the opposition in this difficult time stand with the jawans and government. We are not going to get into any other conversation.