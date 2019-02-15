Pulwama Attack Updates: PM Modi To Hold Top Cabinet Meet As Rajnath Singh, NIA Officials Head To J&K

Pulwama attack: PM Modi has called a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today to discuss the security situation in the state against the backdrop of the attack.

Updated: February 15, 2019 08:48 IST
Pulwama attack: NIA team will assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot.

New Delhi: 

The devastating attack on the convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday has left nearly 40 dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the “sacrifices” of the jawans “will not go in vain”.

PM Modi has called a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today to discuss the security situation in the state against the backdrop of the attack.

A 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency or NIA will reach Pulwama today to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar to take stock of the situation and hold review meetings with senior security and police officials to make ground level assessment and review further operational actions.

According to reports, the terrorists used an SUV carrying more than 350 kg of explosives.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Here are the UPDATES on the developments after terrorist attack on CRPF convoy at Pulwama:


Feb 15, 2019
08:48 (IST)
Arun Jaitley to attend Cabinet Committee on Security

Arun Jaitley, who had passed on the charge of the Finance Ministry while receiving medical treatment in US, has resumed office. Mr Jaitley will attend a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security today to discuss the terror attack in Pulwama.

Mr Jaitley had said the terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act.

Feb 15, 2019
08:40 (IST)
PM Modi has called a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today to discuss the security situation in the state against the backdrop of the attack.

The meeting is expected to begin at 9:15 am.
Feb 15, 2019
08:38 (IST)

PM Modi had tweeted yesterday that the "sacrifices" of the security personnel will "not go in vain".
Feb 15, 2019
08:24 (IST)
Jaish had warned of a suicide attack in Kashmir just two days ago: Sources
Sources said the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, had warned of a suicide attack in Kashmir just two days ago.

The mode of attack was indicated by a video they had uploaded online.

The video showed an attack in Afghanistan, wherein an explosive-laden vehicle used.
Feb 15, 2019
08:21 (IST)
A Mahindra Scorpio SUV carrying 350 kg of explosives was used in the attack. 

Home Ministry sources said that terrorists triggered the car bomb while 78 vehicles with over 2,500 CRPF men were on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. The stretch on which the incident occurred had been sanitized earlier in the morning, and authorities have termed it as a "serious breach" of security.
Feb 15, 2019
08:19 (IST)
The injured have been moved to the army base hospital in Srinagar, 20 km from the attack site.  Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Feb 15, 2019
08:18 (IST)
