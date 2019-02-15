Pulwama Attack Updates: PM Modi To Hold Top Cabinet Meet As Rajnath Singh, NIA Officials Head To J&K

Pulwama attack: NIA team will assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot.

The devastating attack on the convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday has left nearly 40 dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the “sacrifices” of the jawans “will not go in vain”.

PM Modi has called a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today to discuss the security situation in the state against the backdrop of the attack.

A 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency or NIA will reach Pulwama today to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar to take stock of the situation and hold review meetings with senior security and police officials to make ground level assessment and review further operational actions.

According to reports, the terrorists used an SUV carrying more than 350 kg of explosives.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Here are the UPDATES on the developments after terrorist attack on CRPF convoy at Pulwama: