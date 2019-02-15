After 40 Soldiers Killed In Kashmir Terror, PM's Security Meet: 10 Points

40 CRPF personnel were killed in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2019 10:33 IST
Pulwama terror attack: A Jaish suicide bomber ripped into a large convoy of CRPF buses, killing 40 jawans

New Delhi/Srinagar:  A day after over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers held a security review meeting. India attacked Pakistan for supporting terror in a strongly-worded statement, urging the international community to back the naming of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist"; the Pakistan-based terror outfit that has claimed the attack. The US has asked Pakistan to "immediately end support and safe haven to all terrorist groups".
Here are the latest developments in this big story:
  1. On Thursday afternoon, a suicide bomber ripped into a large convoy of 78 CRPF buses with over 2,500 personnel travelling on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar. At Pulwama, the Scorpio SUV with 350 kg of explosives rammed two of the buses transporting CRPF personnel reporting to duty in Srinagar.
  2. The massive blast was heard several kilometres away, and left several buses in shreds. Bodies and human remains were left scattered across a 100-metre stretch of the highway.
  3. The terrorist, 22-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar, lived just 10 km from the attack site at Awantipora. He was a school dropout who had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad last year.
  4. The scale of the attack - on a road that had been sanitised just hours before - points at meticulous planning and possible intelligence and security failure. Questions have been raised about so many personnel being transported at one go. Sources say the Srinagar-Jammu highway had been shut for the last two days due to bad weather, so a large convoy had left on Thursday morning around 3:30 am.
  5. Sources say just two days before the strike, the Jaish had uploaded a video from Afghanistan, of a car bombing, and had threatened a similar attack in Kashmir. According to sources, the Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Investigation Department had shared the video and inputs about a possible attack.
  6. Condemning the attack, the government, in a strongly-worded statement, demanded that "Pakistan stopped supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory." The centre also appealed to the "international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council."
  7. The White House said in a statement: "The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region."
  8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the attack despicable and dastardly, said: "The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain." Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who will visit Srinagar today, also assured a strong response to the terror attack.
  9. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack a matter of "grave concern". But in a brief statement, it added, "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to the State of Pakistan without investigations."
  10. This is the worst terror attack to take place in Kashmir since the start of the century. On October 1, 2001, three terrorists had rammed a Tata Sumo loaded with explosives into the main gate of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar, killing 38 people. In 2016, the army had carried out a cross-border surgical strike and destroyed several terror launch pads after 19 soldiers were killed in an attack on an army brigade headquarters in Uri.


Highlights

