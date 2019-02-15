After 40 Soldiers Killed In Kashmir Terror, PM's Security Meet: 10 Points

Pulwama terror attack: A Jaish suicide bomber ripped into a large convoy of CRPF buses, killing 40 jawans

New Delhi/Srinagar: A day after over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers held a security review meeting. India attacked Pakistan for supporting terror in a strongly-worded statement, urging the international community to back the naming of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist"; the Pakistan-based terror outfit that has claimed the attack. The US has asked Pakistan to "immediately end support and safe haven to all terrorist groups".