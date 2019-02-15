Rajnath Singh Carries Coffin Of Soldier Killed In Pulwama Terror Attack

Pulwama terror attack: Rajnath Singh and Dilbagh Singh carry the coffin of a solider

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir top police officer Dilbagh Singh today carried the coffin of a CRPF soldier who was killed in the car bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama yesterday.

The Home Minister, who has assured the country that the government will "undertake whatever it takes to avenge this", carried the coffin wrapped in the national flag on his shoulder, as the Director General of Police lifted another side of the coffin and walked together, helped by other officials.

Rajnath Singh landed in Srinagar around 2 pm today, from where he went to Budgam to pay tribute to the soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force who were killed yesterday when their convoy was hit by a massive car bomb -- packed with 350 kg of explosives -- on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district.

This was the worst terror attack to take place in Jammu and Kashmir since the start of the century.