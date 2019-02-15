'Can You Blame Entire Nation?' Row Over Navjot Sidhu's Pulwama Remark

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu quoted controversy while condemning the terror attack in Pulwama

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu today condemned the "cowardly" attack on soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. However, he found himself quoting controversy when he went on to ask if "an entire nation (Pakistan) can be blamed for a handful of people (Pakistan backed terrorists)."

At least 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF were killed in a terror attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM on Thursday afternoon when their convoy of vehicles was heading from Jammu to Srinagar. The incident took place approximately 20 km from Srinagar city in a town named Awantipora, in Pulwama district.

The Pulwama terror attack, considered one of the deadliest-ever terror attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, happened when a car with more than 60 kilograms of explosives detonated near a bus which was part of the CRPF convoy. The car was being driven by JeM terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar. The explosives, which initial forensic reports suggest may be RDX, were detonated seconds before the two vehicles collided. The impact of the explosion was so massive that the window panes of houses and buildings were damaged in a nearly-10-kilometre radius.

At least 40 soldiers were killed in the attack. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed the terror attack shortly after the incident. This was later confirmed by the government.

Speaking to the media to condemn the "cowardly and dastardly" terror attack, Mr Sidhu said, "It (the terror attack) is a cowardly and dastardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."

However, Mr Sidhu followed that up by saying, "For a handful of people (Pak-based terrorists), can you blame the entire nation (Pakistan) and can you blame an individual?" It is not clear who the individual is, who Mr Sidhu spoke of. Some believe it is an indirect reference to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, who Navjot Sidhu has often called "a great friend". The two had played cricket for their respective nations and have known each other since.

Last year Imran Khan had even invited Navjot Sidhu for his swearing in ceremony when he took oath as Pakistan's prime minister. Despite the tense diplomatic situation between India and Pakistan and his senior colleagues advising him not to go, Navjot Sidhu went ahead citing his "personal friendship" with Imran Khan.

However, during his visit, Mr Sidhu, a Congress leader and minister in the Punjab Assembly, ended up giving a hug to Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. This resulted in a massive controversy in India with Mr Sidhu's senior colleague and Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh disagreeing with Mr Sidhu's decision.

The Punjab Assembly today strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and passed a resolution for adjournment of the proceedings of the House for the day.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Jammu and Kashmir, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir at around 3:15 pm.

