Bodies Of CRPF Soldiers Killed In Pulwama To Reach Home Today: Updates

Pulwama Attack: Last evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to the 40 CRPF soldiers as their bodies arrived at the Palam airport

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 16, 2019 08:13 IST
PM Modi laid the wreath on the coffins of the CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama

New Delhi: 

The bodies of the soldiers killed in an attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday are set to reach their homes today. Last evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers as their bodies arrived at the Palam airport. PM Modi and the other leaders laid the wreath on the coffins, wrapped in the national flag.

A terrorist had rammed buses in a security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway with a car carrying 60 kg of explosives on Thursday in what is the worst terror attack to take place in Kashmir since the start of the century. US National Security Adviser John Bolton has told Indian counterpart Ajit Doval yesterday that America supports India's right to self-defence after they discussed the Pulwama attack. "I told Ajit Doval today that we support India's right to self-defence. I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed US' condolences over the terrorist attack," he told news agency PTI. The centre has decided to take all possible diplomatic steps to ensure Pakistan's isolation and had withdrawn "Most Favoured Nation" status to the country.

Here are the latest updates on the story:


Feb 16, 2019
08:06 (IST)
As the bodies of the troops killed in the attack were charred due to the high-intensity impact of the RDX-triggered blast, it became very difficult to identify them. Most of the soldiers were either identified by their Aadhaar cards, force ID papers, PAN cards or leave applications kept in their pockets and bags, a senior official told news agency PTI yesterday.
Feb 16, 2019
08:00 (IST)
Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has landed in a huge question over his comments over the Pulwama attack. After condemning the deadly attack, he questioned, without naming Pakistan, "Can an entire nation be blamed for a handful of people?"

Feb 16, 2019
07:55 (IST)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was scheduled to visit Pakistan today along with a business delegation but he has cut short his trip following the Pulwama attack. He will now arrive in Pakistan on Sunday
