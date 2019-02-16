Rajnath Singh Briefs Leaders On Pulwama Attack At All-Party Meet In Delhi

Rajnath Singh chaired the all-party meeting in Delhi.

An all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the Pulwama terror attack that left over 40 security personnel dead on Thursday began in parliament this morning. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had called the meeting.

Leaders from different political parties arrived at the parliament complex for the meet. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar were among those who are attending.

Before the meeting began, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba went to the residence of the Home Minister to have one-to-one meeting.

Mr Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir yesterday where he held meetings with security officers and also carried the coffin of a soldier killed in the attack.

"The nation will not forget the supreme sacrifice of our brave CRPF jawans. I have paid my last respects to the martyrs of Pulwama. The sacrifice will not go in vain," Mr Singh said.

All political parties had condemned the attack on Thursday, expressing condolences for the family of those killed and supporting the security forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned Pakistan to expect a strong response to the suicide attack as the government said it had "incontrovertible evidence" of the country's involvement, a statement quickly rejected by Islamabad.

The suicide car bomb attack, claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, on a security convoy on was the worst strike on forces Jammu and Kashmir in decades.