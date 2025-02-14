"Coming Generations Will Never Forget Their Sacrifice: PM On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation in paying tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019.

"Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister Amit Shah also paid a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the 'cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama'.

Taking this to social media platform X, HM Shah wrote in a post (in Hindi), "On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the entire human race and the whole world has united against it. Be it a surgical strike or an air strike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy the terrorists by running a campaign with a 'zero tolerance' policy against them."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the brave CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"On this day in 2019, India lost our brave CRPF personnel in a gruesome terrorist attack in Pulwama. Their sacrifice for the nation will never be forgotten. I pay homage to them and offer unwavering support to their families. India stands united in honouring their valor and we remain resolute in our fight against terrorism," the Defence Minister wrote in a post on X.

February 14, 2025 marks five years of the deadly Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel on duty.

In 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a convoy carrying soldiers on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The attack claimed the lives of 40 soldiers, and more than 35 were injured, making it one of the most gruesome terror attacks in history. This tragic event shook the nation and serves as a reminder of the supreme sacrifices made by soldiers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)