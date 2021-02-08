'Whole Country Is With Uttarakhand': Rahul Gandhi On Glacier Burst

Most important thing right now is that relief ops are not hindered in next few days, Rahul Gandhi said

Expressing solidarity with those affected by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the whole country is with the people of the state and it is important that relief operations are not hindered in the next few days.

The glacier burst in the state's Chamoli district triggered a deluge.

"The whole country is with Uttarakhand. The most important thing right now is that relief operations are not hindered in the next few days," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I am with those affected with all my heart and pray for your safety," he said.

