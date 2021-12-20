Rahul Gandhi Moves Adjournment Motion In Parliament To Discuss Ladakh's Statehood

Rahul Gandhi today moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss Ladakh's statehood.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of Consitution of India" and said that the party wanted to raise the issue.

While addressing the media at Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "I wanted to raise the Ladakh issue and the struggle my brothers and sisters there are going through asking for their rights, their statehood. I want to reiterate and tell the people of Ladakh that they will get what belongs to them."

"Unfortunately, the government does not allow us to raise the issue. I want to send a message to the people of Ladhak that we are with you, we are going to raise your issue," he added

In his notice for Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi said, "To constitute a committee with stakeholders, including members from the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), to consider their demands; and to take urgent actions to ensure unhindered access to pasture lands in the border areas that were traditionally accessible."

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition.



