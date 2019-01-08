"Enjoyed Our Discussion": Rahul Gandhi Meets Ex-UK PM Tony Blair

Tony Blair is in the national capital to participate in the ''Raisina Dialogue'', considered India's flagship annual geo-political and geo-strategic conference.

All India | | Updated: January 08, 2019 21:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Enjoyed Our Discussion': Rahul Gandhi Meets Ex-UK PM Tony Blair

Rahul Gandhi and Tony Blair held discussions on topics of mutual interests.


New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and discussed a host of issues of mutual interest.

Mr Blair is in the national capital to participate in the ''Raisina Dialogue'', considered India's flagship annual geo-political and geo-strategic conference.

"I met with Mr Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the UK, in Delhi today. I enjoyed our discussion, that covered a wide range of topics of mutual interest," Mr Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Mr Blair was the prime minister of Britain from 1997 to 2007.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiTony BlairUnited Kingdom

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bharat BandhLive TVPM Modi BiopicHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMamata BanerjeeUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAmartya SenBandhan BankAlok Verma CaseGeneral Category ReservationMumbai Bus StrikeNote 5 ProHonor 10 Lite

................................ Advertisement ................................