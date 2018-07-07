Rahul Gandhi Meets Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay

The Bhutanese prime minister is on a three-day visit to India on an invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All India | | Updated: July 07, 2018 18:18 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay in Delhi

New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, in New Delhi and discussed ways to further strengthen the "special bond" between India and Bhutan.

"I met with Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, in New Delhi today. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen the special bond our two countries share," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter after the meeting.

He had yesterday met PM Modi and the two had held wide-ranging talks covering bilateral and regional issues of "mutual interest" and expressed satisfaction at the "excellent" state of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also met President Ram Nath Kovind, when he called on him at the Rashtrapati Bhawan

