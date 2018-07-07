Rahul Gandhi Meets Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay in Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, in New Delhi and discussed ways to further strengthen the "special bond" between India and Bhutan.



"I met with Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, in New Delhi today. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen the special bond our two countries share," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter after the meeting.



The Bhutanese prime minister is on a three-day visit to India on an invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



