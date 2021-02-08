Rahul Gandhi Launches Recruitment Drive To Take On 'Army Of Hatred'

Rahul Gandhi, describing the new initiative, said, "This is an army of truth".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a new social media recruitment drive, exhorting the youth of the country to join his party's "army of truth" to fight the "paid" trolls on online platforms.

Rahul Gandhi, in a video message on Twitter, said, "The backbone of the attack on this nation is a troll army, thousands of people who spread hatred, anger and are paid to do so." Urging the youth to step up in the "fight against hate", Mr Gandhi said, "We also need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony and affection."

India needs non violent warriors to fight for truth, compassion & harmony. You are central to defending the idea of India.



Come, #JoinCongressSocialMedia in this fight.



India needs you! pic.twitter.com/DhBsHMKU22 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2021

The tweet by Mr Gandhi also mentioned a helpline number and dedicated social media pages to attract those who would like to join the Congress's IT cell.

This comes close on the heels of a massive "India Against Propaganda" pushback after global celebrities such as pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted their support for the farmers, who have been protesting at the Delhi borders since late November against the PM Modi-led government's new farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi, describing the new initiative, said, "this army is not one of hatred, not an army of violence. This is an army of truth. We are building this platform for you, to give you the tools to fight this battle and win."

The Congress had launched a #SpeakUpForFarmers campaign last year to muster support for the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "when farmers raise their voice, it resonates across the country."