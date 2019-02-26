"Congress Will Protect Culture, Language Of Northeast": Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi confidently said that the Congress will come to power at the Centre and work towards protecting the identity of the region.

All India | | Updated: February 26, 2019 17:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Congress Will Protect Culture, Language Of Northeast': Rahul Gandhi

The BJP-RSS ideology is burning every state in the northeast, Rahul Gandhi said


Guwahati: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday asserted that his party will protect the culture, history and language of the northeast if voted to power.

Kicking off the poll campaign in Assam, Mr Gandhi attacked the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of "burning" every state in the region.

"The BJP-RSS ideology is burning every state in the northeast. They are attacking your lifestyle, culture, language and history...," he said.

Mr Gandhi confidently said that the Congress will come to power at the Centre and work towards protecting the identity of the region.

He also promised to restore ''special status'' to Assam and bring back the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP).

"BJP snatched away the rights of the people of the northeast. We'll do everything to restore them," he asserted.

Expressing grief over the recent hooch tragedy in Assam's tea belt, the Congress chief said, "Narendra Modi made big announcements for tea gardens, but did nothing. We will guarantee minimum wage to every estate worker."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi in Assam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Indian Air ForceAir StrikeLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HNokia 9Redmi Note 7Flipkart SaleBlood Pressue

................................ Advertisement ................................