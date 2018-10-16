Rahul Gandhi Busy With Campaign, Cancels Kolkata Visit During Durga Puja

Rahul Gandhi was supposed to visit Kolkata on the eighth day of Durga puja on Wednesday. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kolkata during Durga Puja has been called off due to his preoccupation with campaign for the upcoming elections in the five states, a senior state Congress leader said today.

The AICC chief was supposed to visit Kolkata on the eighth day of Durga puja on Wednesday.

"It was a tentative visit as his schedule was not finalised. But now elections for five states have been announced and he is too preoccupied with the campaign in those states. So his visit to Kolkata has been called off for the time being," state Congress president Somen Mitra said.

Rahul Gandhi, had asked the party's newly appointed West Bengal unit to strengthen the organisation in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, last month. It was during this meeting that the proposal for Mr Gandhi's visit to Bengal during Durga Puja, came up, according to state Congress sources.

Last month, Somen Mitra was made West Bengal's PCC president replacing Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.