Rafale To Give India Unprecedented Combat Abilities: Air Force Vice Chief

India and France have signed a deal for France to provide 36 Rafale fighter jets to India

The Rafale is a beautiful fighter aircraft which will give India "unprecedented" combat capabilities, Indian Air Force's vice chief said today amid escalating controversy over the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal SB Deo also said those criticising the Rafale deal must understand the laid down norms and procurement procedure.

"It is a beautiful aircraft..It is a very capable aircraft and we are waiting to fly it," Vice Air Marshal SB Deo said on the sidelines of an event when asked about the controversy surrounding the Rafale deal.

The vice air marshal also said that Rafale jets will give India "unprecedented advantage" over its adversaries in the region.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. The delivery of the fighter jets is scheduled to begin from September 2019.

The Congress has raised several questions about the deal, including on cost of the aircraft, while the government has rejected all charges made by the Congress.

