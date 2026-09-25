High Court Bars Airing Of Videos, Audios From R Veeramani Sexual Abuse Case

The Madras High Court has barred television channels, newspapers, digital media and social media platforms from publishing or broadcasting videos, audio recordings and other material connected with the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in the case involving GEM Granites owner R Veeramani, citing concerns over the privacy and safety of the minor victims.

Veeramani, 84, is the founder of GEM Granites and the wider GEM Group of Companies, a prominent Chennai-based business figure. He was arrested on 29 August along with his associates Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi, who are accused of facilitating the alleged offences at a rented house in Teynampet.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan, hearing a petition filed by Tulir Charitable Trust, said freedom of expression could not be used as a justification to publish everything relating to a sensitive sexual abuse case. The court also observed that there were things more important in life than TRP ratings.

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The petition sought action to remove videos, screenshots and other material relating to the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls that had appeared on digital and television platforms. It also sought steps to prevent further circulation of such material and to protect information that could identify the victims.

During the hearing, the court questioned the impact of broadcasting videos involving minor victims and asked whether such publicity could discourage other victims from coming forward to report abuse or testify.

The judge directed that no information relating to the case, including videos and audio, should be published in a manner that could affect the investigation or the victims. The court also warned that action could follow if false information was disseminated.

The judge said media outlets would be free to extensively discuss the case once the chargesheet was filed, but stressed that the investigation must not be prejudiced by the circulation of unverified material.

The court further directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is now probing the case, to issue an official press release once a week so that accurate information is available to the public. The judge said people had a right to know about the case, but that right had to be balanced against the need to protect the victims and the investigation.

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The court also directed the authorities to take steps to remove videos already circulating online. The petitioner had specifically sought action against material available through various news channels and social media accounts.

The Veeramani case has widened considerably in recent months. The investigation, initially sought to be closed by police, was revived after a POCSO court refused to accept the closure report. The subsequent probe led to the identification of additional alleged minor victims and the arrest of Veeramani and two associates.

The case dates back to October 2025, when a pen drive containing a video allegedly showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor at the Teynampet house was handed to Chennai's Anti-Vice Squad. Police initially filed a closure report, citing difficulty identifying the girl in the footage, but a POCSO court rejected it and ordered further investigation, which resumed in July 2026. Since Veeramani's arrest, police say they have identified seven more alleged survivors, most of whom are now adults, and a former GEM Granites employee has separately been arrested for allegedly failing to report the video to authorities.

The investigation is currently being handled by an SIT. Separately, a plea seeking transfer of the probe to the CBI was brought before the High Court.

The High Court has adjourned the matter to September 30.