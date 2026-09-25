All-Woman Team To Probe Child Sexual Abuse Case Against Granite Baron R Veeramani

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a SIT to probe the sensational POCSO case against granite baron R Veeramani (84), with all four members of the team being women police officers.

An order issued by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, dated September 24, stated that the Special Investigation Team has been formed "in order to investigate effectively the case and related matters" involving the Gem Granites founder.

The SIT comprises P C Thenmozhi, Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB Chennai, Disha Mittal, Joint Commissioner of Police, L&O, West, J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police and V V Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime against Women and Children.

The newly constituted SIT will work under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, A Amalraj.

Meanwhile, the Chennai POCSO Special Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Veeramani till October 9. He is in judicial custody since August 29 and his existing remand period was due to end on Friday.

In view of security concerns, Veeramani was produced before Special Judge S Padma through video conference. After hearing the matter, the judge extended his judicial custody till October 9.

Veeramani is accused of sexual abuse of minor girls and the top industrialist and three others, have been arrested. The case has sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, with all political parties, besides the civil society, demanding stringent punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

Following alleged police inaction despite a complaint in November 2024 itself, the government has eased two top IPS officers, including the then city police chief A Arun, out of their posts and placed them on "compulsory wait."

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