"Questioning, Curiosity": Nikhil Kamath's Advice To Gen Z At NDTV World Summit

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's two-word advice to Gen Z is gaining traction on social media. Speaking during a rapid-fire round at the NDTV World Summit 2026, Kamath told NDTV's Rahesha Sehgal that young people should bring back "questioning" and "curiosity". Sehgal, interviewing him from the perspective of a young professional, also sought his views on money, young people and the job market. Kamath has been giving advice to young professionals, offering unique perspectives to those who plan to start their business. He brought the same streak to NDTV World Summit.

When asked for advice to a young person who is 25, underpaid and over-ambitious, Kamath said, "Change jobs."

He named "no changing things enough" as the most common mistake people make in their 20s in the '60-second masterclass' rapid-fire.

Kamath's entrepreneurial spirit started showing at the age of 14 when he started buying and selling cellphones to his ninth-grade classmates before dropping out of school. The interviewer asked him if he would make the same choice in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). "Yeah, 100%," said Kamath.

After starting early in the world of business, Kamath taught himself how to trade stocks in his free time, which inspired his career in finance. He co-founded Zerodha with his brother Nithin in 2010.

Kamath also urged Indians to spend more, saying that cash is losing value quickly. Asked what is essential for a good life, Kamath said: "Something to look forward to."

The Zerodha co-founder summed up the NDTV World Summit in three words : "Well-organised and fun".

Since the brothers founded Zerodha, the trading platform has grown to more than 10 million users, making it one of the largest in India.