Quack Flees After Leaving Pregnant UP Woman's Abdomen Open, Baby Survives

A pregnant ASHA worker died during a delivery procedure at an illegally operated hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, with her family alleging that the doctor and staff fled the facility after leaving her abdomen open during surgery. While the woman died, her baby survived.

The incident has led to the arrest of a staff nurse and a midwife, while the main accused, identified as hospital operator Naseem Ahmed, remains at large. Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for Naseem Ahmed and Rs 10,000 for the staff nurse, who has since been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the pregnant ASHA worker was taken to Global Hospital in Kon after she went into labour. She died during a surgical procedure, although the baby survived.

Following protests by family members, authorities found that the hospital was operating without the required permissions. Questions were also raised about the qualifications of those involved in the treatment.

Acting on the directions of the District Magistrate, the hospital was sealed. Police teams have been deployed to trace the remaining accused.

Family Alleges Botched Surgery

According to the family, the woman was initially taken to the Kachnarwa Primary Health Centre after she went into labour.

Doctors there allegedly referred her to the Kon Community Health Centre due to the seriousness of her condition.

However, allegations have emerged that instead of being taken to the designated government facility, she was admitted to the private Global Hospital in Kon. Police are also examining claims that the referral was influenced by financial considerations.

Family members alleged that the woman died due to a botched surgery. According to them, the doctor and hospital staff fled the facility after complications arose during the procedure.

Police said further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)