Quack, 2 Aides Arrested for Performing Illegal Abortions In Maharashtra

A quack and his two aides, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal abortions at a nursing home in Akola city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The nursing home, being run by Rupesh Telgote, who studied only till Class 12 and does not hold any medical degree, has been sealed, police inspector Milindkumar Bahakar said.

Acting on a tip-off, a special squad of the police along with medical experts laid a trap on Sunday evening by ending a decoy pregnant woman to seek termination of pregnancy at Telgote's nursing home, located in the city's Bhagwat Plot area, he said.

When Telgote agreed to conduct the abortion, the police nabbed him and two of his aides - Vaishali Gawai and Ravi Ingle - who allegedly used to help him in the procedure, the official said.

The police seized some injections and machinery used for carrying out abortions, and sealed the nursing home.

The three accused were arrested and booked under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and Indian Penal Code Sections, the police official added.

