Will Make Uttarakhand Atmanirbhar By 2025: Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that his government will fulfil people's expectations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that his vision is to make Uttarakhand the top state in the country and 'Atmanirbhar' by 2025.

Addressing the Bodhisattva Thought Series- 'Atmanirbhar: Uttarakhand @ 25 at his residence, the chief minister said that his government will fulfil people's expectations.

"Our vision is to make Uttarakhand the country's top state, we all need to come forward for that. Various subjects have been surfaced by you relating to employment, women empowerment, environment, agriculture," he said.

"This Yatra of Uttarakhand, I believe, with your blessings, I have got to work for you, but this Yatra is not my personal Yatra but a collective Yatra of the entire state in which we are all participants. We will ponder over the suggestions of each and every one of you and act accordingly," he added.

Talking about the calamities that the state has to face every year, Mr Dhami said that the danger posed by the calamities can be reduced by preparations beforehand.

"The calamity that the Himalayas states have to face, how can we be prepared beforehand. We cannot change the calamities but surely can reduce the danger posed by them. A centre in the state should be made that can do the research work when the time comes which works not only for the Uttarakhand but also for the whole country. We have given this suggestion in written form," he said.

Notably, the Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due early next year.

Earlier this month, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand and unveiled an Adi Shankaracharya statue. He inaugurated several redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 crore during his visit to the state early this month.

In the 2017 elections, BJP won 57 assembly seats, Congress won 11 and the rest of the seats were won by others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)