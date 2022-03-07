Punjab's Channi Meets Amit Shah, Raises Ukraine Evacuation, Other Issues

Charanjit Channi said there were a total of 997 students from Punjab in Ukraine. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and raised the issue of change in rules for appointment of top officers in Bhakra Beas Management Board and the safe return of Punjab students stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

Mr Channi refrained from any direct comment on the exit polls that predicted a clear majority for AAP in Punjab.

"The boxes (EVMs) will only tell what will happen... Wait for March 10 (the day of the election result)," he told reporters.

After meeting Amit Shah, Mr Channi told reporters that he has raised the issue of change of rules for appointment of top members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and has been assured by the Union home minister that the matter will be resolved soon.

"I came to raise the issue of change of BBMB rules and urged the home minister to once again consider Punjab's request of making top appointments according to old rules," he said.

According to sources, Mr Channi told Amit Shah that Punjab has a lot of interest and stakes in the BBMB as the state gets a major share in power generated from the Bhakra Dam.

The home minister has assured that he will discuss with the minister concerned and will resolve the matter as per Punjab's wishes, Mr Channi said.

About the Ukraine crisis, he said, "Our students are struck in Ukraine. There were a total of 997 students in Ukraine of which 420 have returned and 200 have gone to Poland and are safe."

"But some people are still stuck there. I have urged the home minister to help in the return of the students. He has assured me that the government is working to ensure the safe return of all."

The change of rules for the appointment of top officers in Bhakra Beas Management Board raked up a storm with political parties in Punjab and Haryana criticising the Centre.

Political leaders have claimed that according to the BBMB Rules, 1974, the member (power) in BBMB was from Punjab and the member (irrigation) was from Haryana but the requirement has been removed in the amended rules.

The Power Ministry said the Union government has specified technical qualifications for power and irrigation members of BBMB in the new rules following the directions of the high court.

BBMB is engaged in regulating the supply of water and electricity from the Bhakra Nangal and Beas Projects to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

