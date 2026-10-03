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Punjabi Singer Gill Raunta Joins Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal

Born Gurwinder Singh Gill, the 35-year-old is a prominent Punjabi lyricist, writer, author, and actor from the Raunta village in Moga district of Punjab.

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Punjabi Singer Gill Raunta Joins Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal
Gill Raunta is known for writing about rural life.
Mohali:

Punjabi singer and lyricist Gill Raunta joined Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) at an event in Mohali on Saturday. The programme was attended by Waris Punjab De working president Tarsem Singh, senior leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, and MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa.

During the event, the office of the Waris Punjab De's Puadh region unit was also inaugurated, marking an organisational expansion of the party led by jailed MP Amritpal Singh.

Gill Raunta (in grey shirt) with Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leaders in Mohali.

Gill Raunta (in grey shirt, 2R in front row) with leaders of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) in Mohali.

Speaking at the programme, party leaders discussed strengthening the organisation and increasing its activities across the area in the coming days. Manpreet Singh Ayali and Gill Raunta also addressed the gathering, focusing on issues concerning Punjab and the need to strengthen the organisation's outreach.

Raunta's entry into Waris Punjab De comes as the organisation continues to expand its presence and organisational activities across Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Born Gurwinder Singh Gill, the 35-year-old is a prominent Punjabi lyricist, writer, author, and actor from village Raunta in Moga district of Punjab. He has written screenplays, stories, and dialogues for Punjabi films such as 'Kaka Ji' (2019) and 'Yes I Am Student' (2021).

Known for writing lyrics that reflect rural life and social themes, he also authored a book, 'Hello! Main Lahore Ton Bolda', reflecting on shared heritage and cultural ties across the India-Pakistan border.

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