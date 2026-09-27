Punjab Woman, Daughter Found Dead. 'Drug-Addict' Husband Is The Suspect

A woman and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead in a pool of blood at their home in Punjab's Batala, with their family alleging that her husband - who is allegedly a drug addict and is on the run - murdered them.

The incident came to light on the morning of September 26 when the girl's maternal uncle called her to take her to school, as he reportedly did every day. When there was no response, he reached his sister's house and found the door locked from outside. He then broke open the lock and, to his shock, found his sister and niece dead.

According to the victim's brother, his brother-in-law was allegedly addicted to drugs and used to consume different types of intoxicants. He claimed that frequent disputes took place between the couple over the issue, adding that the brother-in-law was behind the killings.

The exact circumstances and motive behind the double murder are yet to be established.

Police have begun collecting evidence at the crime scene and questioning family members.

The bodies have been taken for further legal proceedings, while efforts are underway to trace the suspect.

