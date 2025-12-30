Punjab Vs Centre As State Assembly Calls Session On G Ram G

The Punjab Assembly has convened a one-day special session to pass a resolution against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G) Act, 2025, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan strongly criticised the Punjab Assembly's move, stating that it undermines the basic spirit of India's federal structure. He emphasised that the legislation was discussed in detail in the Lok Sabha, with over eight hours of debate, and that the government had allowed ample time for discussion before its passage.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Congress MLA Pargat Singh have countered that the state has the right to express its concerns in the House. They argue that the central government has "stabbed the poor in the back" by changing the funding structure of MGNREGA, which now requires state governments to fund 40 per cent of the scheme, up from 10 per cent previously.

The new VB G RAM G Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households but has been criticised for imposing an undue financial burden on states and diluting the right to employment of rural laborers.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond has warned that the new scheme will severely impact below poverty line families, dalit people and rural laborers who depend on MGNREGA for survival. He announced that the AAP government has called a special assembly session to pass a resolution opposing this move.

The controversy highlights the ongoing debate over the role of the central government versus state governments in India's federal structure. While the Centre argues that the new legislation is a necessary step towards transforming rural employment policy, state governments like Punjab contend that it undermines their rights and imposes an unfair financial burden.