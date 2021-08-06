Punjab To Name Roads, Schools After Olympic Winners

In the men's hockey squad, 11 players are from Punjab (File)

Punjab School Education and Public Works Department Minister Vijay Inder Singla today said the state government has decided to name roads and schools after Olympic medal-winning players.

Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for their medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Games after 41 years, he said the players have made the country proud, and naming roads and schools after them would be a small token of appreciation.

In an official statement, Inder Singla said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given his approval to the proposal and officials have been directed to initiate the process at the earliest.

The roads connecting the residences and schools of the area of respective medal-winning players will be named after them to inspire the youth.

Punjab has made a golden contribution in the field of Indian sports, Mr Singla said, adding, the state has sent a contingent of 20 sportspersons to the 2020 Olympics.

In the men's hockey squad, 11 players are from Punjab, including skipper Manpreet Singh and his deputy Harmanpreet Singh.

The women's team has also performed well in the Tokyo Olympics, Mr Singla said.