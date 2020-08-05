Ex-Army Man Kills Punjab Chemist After Facebook Fight Over "Selling Drugs"

Sukhchain Singh (left) died minutes after being admitted to the Tarn Taran civil hospital.

A 26-year-old man was shot dead by a former army personnel in Punjab after an argument on Facebook, the police have said. The incident was recorded by the victim on his phone.

Jasbir Singh attacked Sukhchain Singh, whose father Paramjit Singh runs a chemist shop, in Killa Kavi Santokh Singh village in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Jasbir Singh had reportedly been posting comments against the victim's family for "selling drug pills" on his Facebook page.

Sukhchain Singh denied the charges and repeatedly asked Jasbir Singh to not post such comments on social media but to no avail.

On Tuesday, Jasbir Singh attacked Sukhchain Singh and he died minutes after being admitted to the Tarn Taran civil hospital, authorities said.

Video of the incident purportedly shows Jasbir Singh with a rifle, standing with another man on a roof while the two sides hurl abuses.

Jasbir Singh then loads his long-barreled weapon and shoots the person recording the video.

The police have registered a case and are looking for Jasbir Singh who is on the run.