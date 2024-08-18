Punjab Girl Gang-Raped In Public Bus In Dehradun, Roadways Staff Detained

A roadways employee has been taken into custody, police said.

A minor girl from Punjab was allegedly gang raped on a public bus in Dehradun late Tuesday evening. The incident occurred at the city's inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) on her arrival from Moradabad.

The police registered a case late last night, prompting an investigation into the matter.

Latest crime data suggests over 31,000 rape cases were reported across the country in 2021.

The Dehradun incident comes amid a nationwide uproar over women's safety after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The medic was found dead at a medical college in Kolkata on August 9. Her autopsy later revealed she was raped before being murdered while on duty.

The incident has nationwide protests and strikes by doctors, who are demanding justice for the medic and a central law that ensures their safety.