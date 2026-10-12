Punjab Cop Shot Dead While Returning Home After Duty, 2nd Incident In 2 Weeks

A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Naushehra Pannuna here on Sunday evening.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur Range) Snehdeep Sharma said ASI Iqbal Singh, who was posted in Makhu in Ferozepur district, was returning home when two unidentified bike-borne assailants attacked him. Sharma said the assailants fired multiple shots from point-blank range, with two bullets hitting the victim.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said they are investigating the case, considering all aspects, examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, and dispatching multiple teams to trace and apprehend the assailants.

"We have leads, and we are working on them. We will soon nab the assailants," the DIG said.

The latest incident closely followed an assistant sub-inspector being shot at by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Amritsar on October 4. Sukhchain Singh, posted as ASI in the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Amritsar, sustained a bullet injury to his left arm.

Last month, ASI Harjit Singh was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

Following the Sunday murder incident, opposition parties criticised the AAP government over the law and order issue.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the Sunday killing was the seventh murder of a policeman in the border area.

"The murder of the seventh ASI in the border area today proves that the chief minister has badly failed to maintain law and order in Punjab. The law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated severely, with nearly seven ASIs having been murdered," Majithia said in a post on X.

Targeting chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, Majithia said he is busy criticising opponents and entertaining people with jokes, "while murders of police personnel continue. This has now become intolerable".

Former union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed the Mann government, saying if policemen are not safe, then who will guarantee the safety of common citizens of border villages.

Punjab BJP leader Parminder Singh Brar lashed out at the Mann government over the killing of the ASI.

"Another ASI, Iqbal Singh, has reportedly been shot dead in Tarn Taran. Even Punjab Police personnel are not safe! Bhagwant Mann ji, you travel in bulletproof vehicles reportedly costing crores, surrounded by heavy security convoys.

"But what about the safety of ordinary Punjabis? When those responsible for maintaining law and order cannot feel safe themselves, what hope does the common man have? CM Sahib, Punjab needs protection, not just a protected Chief Minister!," said Brar in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)