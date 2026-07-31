Punjab Congress Rift: Charanjit Singh Channi's Brother Kept Out Of Key Meet

The exclusion of former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother, Dr Manohar Singh, from a key Congress organisational meeting triggered fresh controversy on the very first day of Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel's nine-day state tour, exposing simmering factional tensions ahead of the Assembly elections.

Dr Manohar Singh, who is expected to seek the Congress ticket from the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency, was not invited to the meeting held in Sirhind.

Punjab NSUI president Ishwarpreet Singh Sidhu, an aspirant from Fatehgarh Sahib, also alleged that he was deliberately kept out of the programme.

Sidhu accused the party of ignoring committed workers and said he would formally complain to the Congress high command, warning that such decisions could demoralise grassroots cadres.

The controversy quickly overshadowed Baghel's campaign to strengthen the Congress organisation at the booth level across Punjab.

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Responding to questions from the media, Bhupesh Baghel defended the decision, saying Dr Manohar Singh was not invited because he is not part of the Congress organisation. Baghel pointed out that Channi's brother had contested the previous Assembly election as an Independent candidate, adding that only Congress members were invited to the organisational meeting. He also dismissed reports of factionalism, insisting that the Punjab Congress remains united.

Despite claims, the developments have intensified speculation over growing divisions within the state unit. Channi's absence from the programme and the exclusion of leaders considered close to him have strengthened perceptions of an ongoing power struggle between rival camps within the Punjab Congress.

Baghel said his statewide tour is aimed at reviewing organisational preparedness and strengthening the party before the Assembly elections, which he suggested could be held in November or December. He accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government of failing on issues including unemployment, paper leaks, drug abuse, illegal sand mining and law and order, saying these would be central to the Congress campaign.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also sought to project unity, saying the party was bigger than any individual and that he would remain loyal to the Congress regardless of his position. He praised senior leaders, including Charanjit Singh Channi and Partap Singh Bajwa, and appealed for collective efforts to strengthen the organisation.

However, political observers believe the events surrounding first day of Baghel's visit have reinforced the perception that the Punjab Congress is divided between competing power centres led by Raja Warring and Charanjit Singh Channi. Baghel's feedback from the nine-day tour is expected to play a significant role in shaping the Congress high command's decisions on organisational leadership and election strategy ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.