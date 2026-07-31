Analysis: The Kingmaker Region - Why Doaba Holds Key To Punjab's Politics

Punjab's Doaba region comprises 23 assembly constituencies, the smallest, compared to Malwa and Majha, which have 69 and 25 seats. Doaba was the pocket borough of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP till 2017. In 2012, the SAD-BJP alliance dominated the region, securing a combined 16 seats compared to Congress' six. By 2017, the Congress surged to 15 seats while SAD dropped to five, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered the arena with two seats. By 2022, the political landscape had flipped. The AAP captured 10 seats, Congress remained competitive with nine, but the SAD declined further to two, and the BJP was reduced to just a single seat.

The tightly contested seats and high Dalit population, besides multi-corner contests, turn elections in the Doaba region into a high-stakes battle. Hence, no party can ignore the Doaba region due to a mix of Dalit and NRI politics. That's why Doaba is not just a region but a kingmaker.

The Kingmaker Factor

Despite its small numbers, Doaba frequently determines who gets the magic number of 59 required to form a government in Punjab. Also, this region is politically significant as it is the epicentre of Dalit and NRI politics. PM Modi also visited this region in February this year and met Sant Niranjan, Head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi is also a regular visitor and the MP from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha Constituency. Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon also paid a visit to this Dera.

"The BJP is seriously focusing on the Doaba region to target the Dalit and NRI voters. PM Modi's visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan and later conferring Padma Shri on Sant Niranjan Dass are politically significant," says Prof Gurmeet Singh of Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The Doaba region comprises Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahar). Jalandhar is known for sports goods production, Hoshiarpur has the highest literacy rate in the state, Kapurthala is known for its Rail Coach Factory, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar's Khatkar Kalan village is the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Significant Dalit Population

Doaba, a highly fertile and prosperous region of Punjab, has a Dalit population between 35 and 42 per cent and is also known for this community's unparalleled upliftment. This region is predominantly inhabited by the Ad Dharmi and Ravidassia or Ramdasia communities.

The Dalits of the Doaba region in Punjab made a difference by achieving economic independence, driving social reform, and building strong political awareness. They changed their status through entrepreneurship, education, and global migration.

Prof Varinder Sharma, Director, Institute of Development Communication at Panjab University, Chandigarh, says that the people of the Dalit community, who once handled the leather trade from the Bootan Mandi area of Jalandhar, systematically rewrote their own destiny.

"By breaking free from rural landlord reliance through business, high literacy, and foreign remittances, they transformed economic independence into unapologetic social dignity. They have an unmatched demographic presence and a proud identity. Doaba stands as living proof that when economic mobility meets political consciousness, an entire community becomes the ultimate kingmaker," says Prof Varinder Sharma.

Additionally, research by Amanpreet Kaur titled as Changing Social Status of Dalits in Doaba Region of Punjab, under Department of Sociology at GHG Institute of Law for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, Ludhiana, indicates that a significant factor influencing the major difference in the status and self-perception of the Dalits in Punjab is related to the large-scale migration of Dalits, particularly 'Ad-dharmis' of the Doaba region, to foreign countries. According to the report, an estimated one member in every second Dalit family in the Doaba region lives abroad, a trend that has also impacted upper-caste people.

Punjab's Ultimate Beacon of Socio-Cultural Emergence

The Doaba region is also known for its cultural, educational and political significance.

Hans Raj Hans, Ginni Mahi, Roop Lal Dhir, Kanth Kaler and Kulwant Kajla are famous singers from this region who belong to Dalit communities. Other popular singers like Diljit Dosanjh, Satinder Sartaj, Jazzy B and Malkit Singh were also born in various districts of this region. Two former Prime Ministers had an association with Doaba. While the former PM Manmohan Singh attended Panjab University, then located in Hoshiarpur, the late IK Gujral's family roots are in Jalandhar. Two sports personalities -- Harbhajan Singh and Pargat Singh -- also hail from Jalandhar.

Freedom fighter and revolutionary Bhagat Singh's ancestral village is in Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahar. Baba Gurdit Singh's family once lived in Doaba. Freedom fighter Karnail Singh Isru was also born in the Doaba region.



